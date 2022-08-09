The 21-year-old centre-half joined Doncaster Rovers from Wigan Athletic on a two-year deal last month after struggling to break into the Latics’ starting XI.

He came off the bench in injury time against Bradford City on the opening day but is expected to be involved from the off in tonight’s Carabao Cup first round match at home to Lincoln.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Long could make his first start for Doncaster Rovers against Lincoln City tonight.

Long said: “I’ll always be grateful to get minutes, wherever that may come, whether it's starting on the bench or in the starting XI.

"I feel like we’ve got a really good squad at the minute, you can’t fault anyone for their performances in the last week. If I do get a chance, I will be grateful for it.”

Joe Olowu and Ro-Shaun Williams are Gary McSheffrey’s preferred centre-back pairing at present, but Tom Anderson’s return to fitness could change that.

Long offers a different option as the club’s only left-footed central defender, but McSheffrey told him he may have to wait for his chance.

Long added: "I understood that from the get-go, we had a lot of centre-halves with high quality in the building.

"I always knew I was going to have to be patient for game time.”

Born and raised on the Isle of Man, Long made the switch to Wigan aged 16 after he was recommended to the club by his then-coach.

He made his first-team debut at the same age in the Papa John’s Trophy and featured 17 times in all competitions during the 2020/21 season, when the Latics were in administration.

But opportunities dried up when investment into the club returned and Long played just four senior games as Leam Richardson’s side won promotion to the Championship last term.

On the decision to leave, Long said: “I just felt it was about the right time for me to go out and get myself some games in men’s football.

"I did make my debut very early. I had a few cups runs and then during the season in administration I got a few games under my belt.