Wellens signed a contract extension with League Two’s table-toppers until 2025 last week – almost one year to the day he was dismissed as Doncaster boss with the club in the League One relegation zone.

Wellens was a popular figure at the Eco-Power Stadium across two spells as a player but his spell in charge was far less successful with just six wins from 26 games.

Speaking after Orient’s 3-0 win over Bradford City, which restored their five-point lead, he said: "I am really proud of the way it has gone, really proud. I took over a club in Doncaster where I probably should have never have.

Richie Wellens during his time in charge of Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

"People then question you and people label players you haven't signed or injury situations. You get labelled with that and then you must have thick skin and you have to recover from it. I'd like to think I have recovered well from it.

"I do feel (with) my character and personality I do have thick skin and I can come back from disappointments.

"I do think I have come into a club that is very, very stable in terms of the ownership and people I work for are good people.”

Wellens was out of work for four months following his Rovers exit.

He took over at Orient with the club four points above the relegation zone and without a win in four months before guiding them to safety.

They have won 15 of their 20 matches in League Two this season, losing just twice.

Wellens said: "When I got sacked from Doncaster, it was not like I wanted a break. I had a quick break, probably of two or three weeks and wanted to get straight back in. I felt aggrieved and felt like I was thrown under the bus. I was a wounded animal.

"When you feel like you are thrown under the bus and not supported, then you want to get back out and get in the next job. I felt it was a good job for me and so far, it's gone well.”