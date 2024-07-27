'Everyone can see our intent' - Grant McCann's verdict on Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Middlesbrough

Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Pre Season Friendly, Doncaster Rovers v Middlesbrough, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 27/07/2024, K.O 2pm Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers' front-foot approach was there for all to see against Middlesbrough.

Rovers went down 5-3 to an expensively-assembled Championship outfit in an entertaining pre-season encounter in DN4.

Luke Molyneux, Billy Sharp (penalty) and Joe Ironside notched for the hosts but Boro were ruthless themselves, notching four second half goals to edge the contest.

McCann says that although he was disappointed to concede so many, he believes the team's aggressive approach is evident.

"I was pleased with lots of elements of the game, obviously not the goals we conceded. But we were aggressive and pressed them high. We didn't want to just sit back so credit to the guys for taking it to them.

"You can see Middlesbrough are a very good team with a really good manager who I know well from my time at West Ham. The boys today got a look at the quality in the Championship, how ruthless they are going forward.

"You can see the sharpness and how quickly they can just give and go. It's a different world, the Championship.

"But I want to raise the standards all the time. I wasn't happy at half-time with them and I told them. I felt we were jogging too much rather than sprinting and could have been a bit more energetic. But for us to score three goals, I think everyone can see what our intent is."