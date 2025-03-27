The fans have got right behind Doncaster Rovers this season.The fans have got right behind Doncaster Rovers this season.
The fans have got right behind Doncaster Rovers this season.

Every side's average crowds as more than 2.55m fans flock to watch League Two games - where Doncaster Rovers, AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale and MK Dons rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Rovers have had some great crowds this season as fans enjoy the club’s push for League One football.

Only time will tell if Rovers can complete their season aim of automatic promotion, but one thing not in doubt is Doncaster will be playing their remaining home games in front of some big crowds.

Around the League, 2.553m fans have so far watched games this season at an average gate of 5,959.

Unsuprisingly Bradford City, as ever, are a country mile ahead - but how does average crowds at Rovers compare to the rest of the league?

Here we have all the answers, courtesy of figures provided by the footballwebpages.co.uk website. (Figures provided by an external website and are accurate as of March 25).

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

17,095

1. Bradford City

17,095 Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
10,422

2. Notts County

10,422 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
8,490

3. Chesterfield

8,490 Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
7,934

4. AFC Wimbledon

7,934 Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoPort ValeMK DonsLeague One
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice