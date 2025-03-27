Only time will tell if Rovers can complete their season aim of automatic promotion, but one thing not in doubt is Doncaster will be playing their remaining home games in front of some big crowds.

Around the League, 2.553m fans have so far watched games this season at an average gate of 5,959.

Unsuprisingly Bradford City, as ever, are a country mile ahead - but how does average crowds at Rovers compare to the rest of the league?

Here we have all the answers, courtesy of figures provided by the footballwebpages.co.uk website. (Figures provided by an external website and are accurate as of March 25).