Doncaster’s Danny Rose will be hoping for his 15th full call-up for England on Friday evening.

Gareth Southgate’s team are preparing for friendlies with Holland on Friday and Italy on Tuesday night.

The Tottenham Hotspur full back has been training with the rest of the squad at St George’s Park, Burton.

Rose made his debut for England as a starter in a 3–2 away win over Germany in a friendly two years ago on Monday.