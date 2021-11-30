England 20 (TWENTY) Latvia 0: Records tumble as Lionesses run riot at Keepmoat Stadium

Ellen White celebrates after scoring England's third goal and becoming the Lionesses' all-time leading goalscorer. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Boss Sarina Wiegman had demanded a ruthless performance from her players and they carried out her instructions to the letter in impressive fashion.

The victory delighted a Doncaster crowd of 10,402 but it was also hard not to feel sympathy for Latvia’s shell-shocked players and also question the value and credibility of such a one-sided World Cup contest.

Manchester City striker White, 32, took just nine minutes to score twice and surpass Kelly Smith’s all-time record of 46 goals.

A crowd of more than 10,000 at the Keepmoat Stadium watched England Women beat Latvia 20-0. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Visibly emotional, she celebrated joyously with her teammates. Sadly the moment was missed by hundreds of fans as traffic gridlock around the Keepmoat delayed their entry into the ground.

Some of those fans would have taken their seats after half an hour with England already leading 6-0.

White went onto claim a hat trick and so too did Arsenal's Beth Mead and Manchester United's Alessia Russo.

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp went one better, opening her Lionesses account with a four-goal salvo.

Ellen White scores to become the Lionesses' record goalscorer. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Goals from Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Jess Carter, Bethany England (2), Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs completed the rout.

England’s previous record competitive win was a 13-0 victory against Hungary in 2005.

Weigman’s side lead their World Cup qualifying group with six wins in six games. They have scored 53 goals without reply.

Jess Carter is mobbed after scoring her first international goal. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images