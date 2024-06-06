Live

EFL transfer news: Find out who is going where around League One and Two - Thursday June 6

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th May 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 09:40 BST
Find out what is happening in League One and Two here.Find out what is happening in League One and Two here.
Find out what is happening in League One and Two here.
It might be the close season but there is still plenty going on around the EFL.

Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Thursday June 6.

Join the debate on our social media channels.

EFL: Latest news from League One and Two

08:39 BSTUpdated 09:43 BST

Some reaction

"I feel very happy to know that I will be signing as a permanent player! I have really enjoyed it so far, the staff, players, and the fans have all been really welcoming to me and it is really starting to feel like home."

Looking forward to the upcoming season, Chesters said, "I cannot wait to get back with the lads for pre-season and meeting up with everyone again. I have been keeping myself fit, but I have had a couple of weeks off just to rest and relax, and I am very excited and keen to get back into the swing of things now.”

Dan Chesters
09:39 BSTUpdated 09:43 BST

Barrow have signed Everton academy product Katia Kouyate on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old has joined the Cumbrian side on a three-year contract after the expiry of his deal with the Premier League club.

Katia Kouyate has signed for BarrowKatia Kouyate has signed for Barrow
Katia Kouyate has signed for Barrow
09:41 BST

Reaction to the move

"I play anywhere across the front three but predominantly on the left or down the middle.

"I'm a quick and direct player who likes to take people on one versus one, I like to make things happen and I like to get myself on the scoreboard."

Katia Kouyate
08:37 BST

Done deal

Salford City have announced the permanent signing of winger Dan Chesters from West Ham United. The 22-year-old, who initially joined the Ammies on loan in February, has signed a two-year deal with the club.

08:34 BST

Promotion-winner off to MK?

Free agent Laurence Maguire is poised to sign for MK Dons, according to reports on Sussex World.

He spent the season on loan from Chesterfield, but was released at the end of the season by his parent club.

Laurence Maguire could be leaving Crawley.Laurence Maguire could be leaving Crawley.
Laurence Maguire could be leaving Crawley.
08:24 BSTUpdated 08:26 BST

Reaction to the deal

“When I was driving to the training ground, there was real excitement, and I am hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do."

Calvin Ramsay
08:23 BSTUpdated 08:26 BST

Loan deal agreed

Defender Calvin Ramsay joins Wigan on a season loan from Liverpool.

08:25 BST

More reaction

“I am delighted that Calvin has joined us on a season-long loan. He is a very highly-regarded player, who has already represented his country and gained experience in both the Scottish Premiership and the EFL.

“Calvin is an excellent profile who will bring aggression and attacking talent from both the right and left side of defence.

"Calvin is extremely motivated to help our team achieve success this season and will join us on day one of pre-season. I look forward to working with Calvin and helping him adapt as quickly as possible.”

Shaun Maloney, first team manager
08:21 BST

New deal

Elias Kachunga is staying at Cambridge United for another season

08:18 BST

Chesterfield bound?

Out-of-contract Shrewsbury Town defender Chey Dunkley has attracted the interest of ambitious League Two new boys Chesterfield, report the Shropshire Star.

Dunkley, who has been captain at Croud Meadow, has been offered a contract by head coach Paul Hurst to extend his stay in Shropshire.

The 32-year-old from Wolverhampton has been a big hit at Town over his two seasons and made his 100th appearance for the club on the final day of last season.

Chesterfield are said to be interested in Chey Dunkley.Chesterfield are said to be interested in Chey Dunkley.
Chesterfield are said to be interested in Chey Dunkley.
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneEFL

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.