EFL transfer news: Find out who is going where around League One and Two - Monday June 10
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Monday June 10.
EFL: Latest news from League One and Two
MK Dons target?
A familiar face
Cheltenham Town are set to re-sign Harry Pell on a free transfer after the midfielder passed a medical, reports Jon Palmer of Gloucestershire Live.
And from the man himself
Will Mannion
“It feels great to be here. When the manager called me, it definitely perked my ears up.
“Collectively, the goal is to push for promotion. That was made clear when I spoke to the gaffer, and that’s something that drew me to the club, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do this season.”
Reaction from the boss
Nathan Jones, Charlton manager
“He’s an experienced goalkeeper. We’re looking to improve every department over the summer in what is a big recruitment window for us.
“We identified Will as a real good goalkeeper who has done fantastically well at Cambridge and he did well against us in the game that he played. He’s someone that’s a real good profile in terms of size, he’s on his way up, he’s really hungry and he wants to get to and play at a higher level. That’s what attracted us to him.
Done deal
Cambridge keeper Will Mannion is now an Addick.
Paul Hornby (Barrow chairman)
“We’ve taken some short-term fire in terms of what’s been assumed etc (with Hornby clearly stating the former boss had not been sacked).
“But I think once the emotion goes and once the dust settles, we’ve set this club for the long-term benefit in terms of what we got out of the process.”
Next level
Barrow AFC chairman Paul Hornby believes the club are ready to take the next step under new head coach Stephen Clemence, report The Mail.
Hornby admits that the ways things ended with former manager Pete Wild was far from ideal.
But Wild’s departure has allowed the club to move in a different direction says Hornby.
Best for business
Danny Cowley insists the sale of Jayden Fevrier and Jay Mingi represents good business for Colchester United, reports the Colchester Gazette.
Interest high in keeper
Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was released by Arsenal this month upon the expiry of his contract but has many suitors interested in procuring his services following his loan move to Wrexham.
The ex-Arsenal goalkeeper was a fan favourite during last season's promotion to League One, with the 22-year-old arriving on loan following the shock re-retirement of former Manchester United keeper Ben Foster after just four games in League Two.
Rotherham man attracts interest
Football Insider reports that Queens Park Rangers are set to battle it out with Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Swansea City for Rotherham United defender Cameron Humphreys who still has twelve months remaining on his contract with the Millers.
Having already sold goalkeeper Viktor Johansson to Stoke City for a reported £1 million, after the Potters activated his release clause, the outlet are claiming that Rotherham could now cash in on interest in Humphreys following the club’s relegation to League One this season
