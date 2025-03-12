Doncaster Rovers remain in the top three after results went their way last night.placeholder image
EFL supercomputer predicts League Two's top three as promotion battle between Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Notts County and AFC Wimbledon heads to thrilling conclusion

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 19:13 BST
AFC Wimbledon missed the chance to leapfrog Rovers after losing at home to Cheltenham Town, while Port Vale were also beaten.

But Notts County kept up the pressure after cutting the gap following victory at Grimsby.

Doncaster face a tough test of their automatic promotion hopes when they head to Crewe this weekend, while Notts County face a tough home game with Chesterfield.

Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted where Rovers will end the season.

86pts (+31)

1. Walsall

86pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+13)

2. Port Vale

83pts (+13) Photo: Getty Images

82pts (+23)

3. Bradford City

82pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+22)

4. Notts County

81pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

