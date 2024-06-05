EFL Latest: Follow the latest done deals, transfer rumours and plenty more news from around League One and Two throughout the day
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Wednesday June 5.
Erik Karlsson reaction
"It will be a lot of fun. I have a good grasp of sports in general, but I'm looking forward to learning about how it works in the football world and on the ownership side.”
An unlikely boost for Burton
Erik Karlsson, a seven-time NHL All-Star, has joined the ranks of North American sports stars investing in English football, becoming a part owner of Burton Albion.
The Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman is part of the Nordic Football Group (NFG) that took over the League One club on June 1.
Here's some reaction
Jack Nolan
"I am absolutely delighted and am looking forward now to the start of pre-season. When I spoke to the Manager I felt wanted and once I'd had the conversation my mind was made up really. I will give the best for Gillingham, and my teammates."
Done deal
Gillingham have completed the signing of Jack Nolan from Accrington Stanley. The 23-year-old forward joins the club after an impressive season, scoring 17 goals in 53 appearances.
A Magpies target
Notts County are interested in signing Terell Thomas following his departure from Charlton Athletic. That's according to a report from journalist Pete O'Rourke, who say that the Magpies are already in talks to sign the free agent defender.
Bendik Hareide, Burton Albion sporting director
"Mark brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in developing players and teams, which aligns perfectly with our vision for Burton Albion,"
Mark Robinson has spent the last two years as Chelsea’s Under-21 manager.
Robinson is highly regarded regarded for as a youth coach, and this will be only his second appointment in senior professional football management.
Burton announce new manager
In case you missed this one
Closing in
Cheltenham Town are interested in signing Harry Pell, according to journalist Jon Palmer.
He is currently a free agent after his release from AFC Wimbledon.
Happe is happy
Dan Happe
“Leyton Orient means a lot to me and it is like my second home. I still love playing for the club and coming into work every day, so it was a no-brainer for me to sign.”
“I have seen the highs and the lows here and it feels like we are in a really positive place now. Next season is all about progress
