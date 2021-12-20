EFL issue this latest update on Doncaster Rovers' League One schedule amid Omicron surge

Doncaster's season will continue as planned for the time being.

Clubs had been expected to discuss the prospect of a 'firebreaker' tomorrow but have ultimately followed the Premier League's lead in agreeing to play on.

Doncaster Rovers are understood to be keen for Monday’s Sky-televised clash at home to Sunderland to go ahead after their game at Lincoln City was postponed on Saturday due to a Covid outbreak in the Rovers camp.

It’s not known how many Rovers players have tested positive for Covid. Guidance issued last week by the EFL said games would go ahead if club’s had 14 players available including a goalkeeper.

The EFL have now admitted that postponements along the way are inevitable but say there is 'optimism that disruption can be minimised'.

Clubs returned to 'red protocols' last week, mandating significant social distancing at all training grounds and severely limiting the use of indoor facilities.

Players have also returned to a daily resting regime.

The statement from the EFL reads: "The EFL can confirm that its programme of games in the League and Carabao Cup will continue with fixtures to be played where it is safe to do so, and the set squad criteria can be fulfilled by Clubs.

"While the League acknowledges there will likely be future postponements to navigate where Covid-19 cases are identified, there is optimism that disruption can be minimised following implementation of RED protocols, a daily testing regime and ongoing vaccination rollout."

Chief executive Trevor Birch added: “Throughout the pandemic, our two priorities have been ensuring the welfare of those involved in EFL competitions and ensuring the fixture schedule can continue where it is safe to do so.

"We will continue to work with clubs, authorities and other agencies to monitor the Covid-19 case rate and be prepared to respond accordingly, yet for now the view remains that we can continue to deliver games safely where clubs have sufficient healthy personnel in place, on and off the pitch.

“With club mitigation measures, the mass adoption of booster jabs and Covid certification now required for larger crowds, we are sure many fans will continue to feel confident in attending matches over the Christmas period and we look forward to welcoming them.”