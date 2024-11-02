'Earned his crust', 'Busy bee' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from FA Cup win over Barrow

Sub Patrick Kelly's late strike was the only difference between the two sides in Cumbria.

The first half was largely a non-entity in terms of attacking play. Rovers had a couple of sniffs early doors through Luke Molyneux but after he put the ball into the net from close range he quickly saw the flag raised for a foul in the build-up. Another chance quickly arrived after Jamie Sterry led a counter-attack and fed Molyneux who took far too much time, allowing a back-tracking Barrow defender to stub out the danger.

Sterry then suffered an early withdrawal after a coming-together with a Barrow player. The full-back was clutching his arm and/or shoulder as he trudged off the pitch to be replaced by Harry Clifton.

Molyneux fashioned the first chance of the second half but his header was kept out well by an alert Wyll Stanway in the Barrow goal to keep out his header from close range. The hosts then came close with Sam Foley kept out by Ted Sharman-Lowe before George Broadbent's last-gasp challenge diverted a cross-shot from Neo Eccleston onto the woodwork.

Both sides pressed for a winner and after Jordan Gibson, on as a late substitute, saw a fierce drive kept out by Stanway inside the box the breakthrough was finally made by another sub.

Patrick Kelly sidefooted home from a clever Clifton pull-back inside the box. Barrow pushed but Rovers held on for the win.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players today:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 7 Seldom tested first half but alive and alert to push away Sam Foley's dangerous effort in the second half.

2 . Jamie Sterry 6 Was withdrawn midway through the first half after what looked like a routine coming-together. After lengthy treatment he was subbed off, appearing to hold his arm/shoulder.

3 . Jay McGrath 7 Another sturdy showing for the youngster. Took an almighty whack when going up for a header second half but battled on like the warrior he is.

4 . Joseph Olowu 8 Alert all day and earned his crust at the back, snubbing out the rare forways forward by the hosts. An important block to keep out Garner second half.