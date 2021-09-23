Early team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Plymouth Argyle as midfielder waits on scan

John Bostock is an injury doubt for Doncaster Rovers’ trip to Plymouth Argyle.

By Paul Goodwin
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:38 am
John Bostock. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The midfielder took a knock to his ankle in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Manchester City U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy and was withdrawn after 82 minutes.

He missed training on Wednesday.

Boss Richie Wellens said: “It’s just a knock. We don’t think it’s anything serious. The worst case scenario is it might be one or two weeks.

"It’s not something we’re overly concerned about.”

Rovers have no other fresh injury concerns ahead of the weekend.

Long term absentees Jon Taylor and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined but hope to be back in action next month.

Tiago Cukur could come into contention for a start at Home Park after a much-improved display against City’s youngsters in midweek.

