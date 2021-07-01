Early injury blow for Doncaster Rovers with player doubtful for start of season

The winger missed the final two months of the season after suffering ligament damage in a heavy challenge in the victory over Portsmouth at the Keepmoat.

It was expected that he would recover in time to start pre-season with the rest of the squad but it has been discovered that he requires a minor procedure to aid his comeback.

“He’s got to have an op, some keyhole surgery to trim the bone so that could be another month and he’ll be touch and go for the start of the season,” boss Richie Wellens told the Free Press.

Jon Taylor

“The good news is that when the scar heels, he can do straight line running straight away. His fitness will be at a certain level and it’s not like he’s going to be out for four weeks.

“But he’ll be touch and go for the start of the season.”

Wellens also revealed that Fejiri Okenabirhie has been forced to sit out sessions.

“He’s got a few issues,” the Rovers boss said.

“He’s very flat-footed, where most people have the arches.

“I think it’s caused him a few problems. He’s had it for the majority of the time and it’s not been cured. We need to make sure that we get to the bottom of it.”

