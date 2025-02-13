Doubts raised over defender's future at Doncaster Rovers after being left off squad list
Rovers had to submit their 22-man squad list, excluding goalkeepers and under-21 players, to the EFL following the closure of the transfer window last week. The players chosen will now be the ones to take them through until the end of the season. The roster, published by the EFL earlier this week, shows just 19 senior players on Rovers' list with Emmanuel missing. Ian Lawlor is also not included but goalkeepers do not count towards the final tally, unless they are not homegrown as is the case with youngster Jake Oram.
Emmanuel signed a "short-term" contract at Rovers earlier this season and had a decent run in the team either side of Christmas but the full-back hasn't featured at all in a matchday squad since Boxing Day.
Touching on Emmanuel's situation just before the window closed in early February, manager Grant McCann told the Free Press: "It's just as is, really, with Josh. He's on a month-to-month sort of contract which runs out over the next few days. We're due a conversation to see if anything has progressed from his end, and we'll just take it from there."
Of course, there remains the possibility Emmanuel or indeed any other free agent could be added to the list with three spaces left for Rovers to fill if they so wish.
Rovers' 19-man squad list:
Goalkeepers: Jake Oram (not classed as homegrown)
Defenders: Tom Anderson, James Maxwell (not homegrown), Tom Nixon, Joseph Olowu, Jack Senior, Jamie Sterry, Richard Wood
Midfielders: Owen Bailey, George Broadbent, Harry Clifton, Ben Close (out on loan), Joe Sbarra, Zain Westbrooke
Forwards: Jordan Gibson, Joe Ironside, Luke Molyneux, Billy Sharp, Rob Street
Here are the under-21 players:
Goalkeepers: Ted Sharman-Lowe
Defenders: Freddie Allen, Bobby Faulkner, Jay McGrath
Midfielders: Charlie Crew, Jack Degruchy, Will Flint, Patrick Kelly,
Forwards: Ethan Ennis, Jack Goodman, Tavonga Kuleya