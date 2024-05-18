'Don't want to stand still' - Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann explains Cantley Park upgrades
At numerous junctures towards the end of the season the Rovers' chief dropped hints that Cantley Park would be getting a mini-makeover once the season was done.
And now he's put some meat on the bone as to what it actually will entail. The current gym and medical facilities will both be revamped, with upgrades to the current site. A new building will be going up replacing the existing portable building that houses the gym. The hope is that a step-up in the quality of the facilities will benefit the whole club, with players having more room and not be as cramped in the current set-up.
The pitches at Cantley are already being prepared with next season in mind, and will be re-laid in plenty of time for when the players return in late June for pre-season testing. McCann already eyeing up a title challenge after the heartbreak of play-off misery last week.
"There's investment going into the training ground over the summer with new buildings being put in there," he said. "We appreciate the support from the owners to give us the best chance to improve the club.
"It's about making that place look nice for everybody. When you think about it, it is a nice training ground for League Two level - but we don't want to be at League Two level.
"We want to be better than that. We had a chat, myself and David Rennie (head of medical), with Gavin (Baldwin, chief executive) and Terry (Bramall, chairman) to improve the facilities down there. It just improves everything and gives everyone a shift in mindset that we mean business.
"We don't want to stand still. We want to be doing better than what we're doing. And that'll be massive for not only the first team players, but the under-18s and even the rugby lads. That facility change down there - a bigger gym, more space - it'll be massive."
