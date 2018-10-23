Doncaster Sunday Alliance League: Scawthorpe Athletic maintain lead at top with 5-1 demolition

Scawthorpe Athletic remain five points clear at the top of the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division following their 5-1 win over Stainforth New Inn.

Alex Rennie, Gary Mundy, Shaun Mundy, Josh Taylor and Sam Corner were all on target for unbeaten Athletic.

Second-placed Rakkam opened up a four-point gap on the chasing group when beating Durban 7-1. Ben Clark bagged a brace with Marek Szwezol, James Bytheway and Lee Isaac also netting.

Defending champions Canal Tavern took advantage of Atletico Grace being without a game to climb into third spot courtesy of a 9-0 win at bottom club Upton Wrangbrook.

Carpenters Arms dropped a place to fifth as a result of Tavern’s win and their 2-1 home defeat against second-bottom Balby Athletic.

FC Cumberland continue to set the pace at the top of the Championship and their 100 per cent record remains intact after beating second-placed Dunscroft Social 7-1. Josh Reynolds hit a double and there were single strikes for John Glynn, Gregg Bladen, Nath Johnson, Lee Pearce and Karl Blanchard.

Lee McFadden weighed in with a hat-trick as Rosehill Press took over second spot after beating fifth-placed Real Bridge A 8-1. Robert Lee (2), Darrell Beardmore, Brad McFadden and Matthew Pudwell also chipped in.

Wheatley Club exchanged places with Bridge on goal difference thanks to a 3-2 win at at FC Independent. Plough Inn Rovers continue to prop up the table after fellow strugglers Carcroft Village Club handed them a 5-1 home defeat.

AFC Balby closed the gap on Division One leaders White Hart (Askern) who were without a game, after beating lowly Auckley 6-3 thanks to hat-tricks by Ryan Evans and Jacob Fajojuto.

Third-placed Pit Club Miners suffered a shock 5-0 defeat at home to FC Ivanhoe for whom Paul Bradley notched a hat-trick. Matt Mears and John Akings shared out the other two goals.

Wheatsheaf (Doncaster) held on to fourth spot following their 6-0 win away to bottom club Rossington Main. Harry Amery claimed two of the goals with the other four being shared out by Ashley Grayson, Lewis Gilbert, Nathan Lovett and Kacsber Hawaycuk.

Windmill Wanderers came away empty-handed from Finningley Athletic, who scored six without reply. Johno Maidment helped himself to a double and there were single strikes for Peter Lindsay, Calvin Apen, Chris White and Gulrez Rehman.

FC Schoolboy posted a 5-0 win at lowly Parklands to claim their eighth Division Two win in as many starts. SFC Wadworth, who have a game in hand of the leaders, kept up the pressure on them with a 4-2 win over fourth-placed Cantley.

Third-placed Edlington Welfare lost ground after being held to a 2-2 draw by Balby Rovers. Eden Arms beat FC Wheatley Hills by the odd goal in seven.

AFC Rossington got off the mark at the sixth time of asking when beating second-bottom Carcroft Village Social Club 2-0 but they remain on the foot of the table due to goal difference.