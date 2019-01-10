Who’s the best striker in the Football League?

We all know how the song goes...

And Doncaster Rovers hot shot John Marquis is currently the best striker in not just the Football League but across England’s top four divisions.

No one in the Premier League or EFL has scored more goals in domestic competitions this season than Marquis.

The 26-year-old - nominated for December’s League One Player of the Month award - took his tally to 19 for the season by scoring again in Rovers’ superb 3-1 FA Cup win at Preston.

Tranmere’s James Norwood is on 18 and former Rovers star Billy Sharp has bagged 17 for Sheffield United.

Marquis has scored nine goals in his last 11 games.

In 131 appearances for Doncaster he has found the net 60 times.