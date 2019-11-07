Where Doncaster Rovers are predicted to finish in League One - according to data gurus FiveThirtyEight

Kieran Sadlier's shot is saved by Burton's Kieran O'Hara but put into his own goal by Kieran Wallace during last weekend's 2-2 draw. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

However, the results – generated via a gigantic database of match data which is used to then forecast the results of individual matches and entire seasons – make for fascinating reading.

FiveThirtyEight’s calculations currently predict that Doncaster Rovers will just miss out on the League One play-offs by finishing seventh in the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers will accumulate 69 points according to their SPI ratings. They have an 18% chance of being promoted this season.

Their model, which adjusts after every game, currently tips Ipswich and Sunderland to fill the top two slots. Oxford United, Rotherham, Peterborough and Wycombe occupy the play-off positions.