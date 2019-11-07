Where Doncaster Rovers are predicted to finish in League One - according to data gurus FiveThirtyEight
Football data and analysis is becoming more and more sophisticated and the Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings from FiveThirtyEight are as complex as they come.
However, the results – generated via a gigantic database of match data which is used to then forecast the results of individual matches and entire seasons – make for fascinating reading.
FiveThirtyEight’s calculations currently predict that Doncaster Rovers will just miss out on the League One play-offs by finishing seventh in the table.
Rovers will accumulate 69 points according to their SPI ratings. They have an 18% chance of being promoted this season.
Their model, which adjusts after every game, currently tips Ipswich and Sunderland to fill the top two slots. Oxford United, Rotherham, Peterborough and Wycombe occupy the play-off positions.
FiveThirtyEight are owned by America’s ABC News and provide data-driven news and analysis.