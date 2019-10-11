'We needed more aggression in our play' - Darren Moore reflects on 'bad day' for Doncaster Rovers at Oxford United
Darren Moore felt his Doncaster Rovers side needed to show more aggression in their attacking play as they were comfortably beaten at Oxford United.
A brace from James Henry – including a penalty after Tom Anderson was harshly adjudged to have handled – and a Cameron Brannagan strike handed Oxford all three points.
The hosts were undoubtedly deserving of their 3-0 triumph but Moore felt there were multiple opportunities for his side to change the outcome.
“I thought today was a game when they got the goals at the crucial times,” he said.
“The first was a deflected effort and the second should have been prevented – both really.
“The third one, the penalty, I don’t know what Tom is meant to do, His arms are by his side, he’s only a few yards away.
“it was a bad day but I thought at times when it was 1-0 and 2-0 we had chances to get back in the game and didn’t quite get on the end of the final touch in their box.
“We’re disappointed with the result because I just think we needed to show a bit more aggression in our play because there were chances for us to capitalise and we missed those opportunities.
“We get back to the drawing board on Monday morning.”
Henry put Oxford ahead in first half stoppage time and Moore felt there was a lapse in concentration from his side.
“We spoke about them having the capabilities of taking shots from distance and it was a slight chink in terms of our concentration levels,” he said.
“When the lad got the ball inside the pitch, he’s bought a ticket to win the raffle. He’s taken his shot, it’s deflected off Donervon [Daniels] and wrong-footed Seny Dieng sowe go in at 1-0 down.
“I was only going to speak about minor adjustments but all of a sudden we’re talking about trying to get back into the game and keeping it tight.
“I thought we started the second half really well, front foot and fashioned a chance.
“The second goal was disappointing to concede because it left us with a mountain to climb really.”