'We made the game a lot harder than it needed to be' - Darren Moore reacts to Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Manchester United U21s

Darren Moore

Mason Greenwood struck the winner deep into stoppage time to send United through to the last 32 of the competition with a perfect record in Group H.

Alfie May had put Rovers ahead with a shot that squirmed through the gloves of Matej Kovar before Ethan Galbraith levelled with a stunning volley.

Doncaster can still reach the knockout stage if Rotherham lose at Lincoln next month – but it will come down to goal difference.

Moore said: “I thought we made the game a lot harder than it needed to be in the end.

“We started bright and could’ve been two or three goals to the good after 15 minutes.

“We moved the ball around and they found it difficult the speed and the tempo that we set.

“But after 20 to 25 minutes they grew in confidence and began to string some passes together and grew into the game.

“I still thought we had enough to cause more problems.

“Our goal came in slightly fortuitous fashion – a mistake by their goalkeeper – and I was looking for us to manage the game after that.

“It was a sweet strike for the equalising goal but there were mistakes before it. And there were mistakes before the winning goal too.

“It’s not a blame culture but we need to learn from that.

“We’re disappointed to lose the game having been in the lead but we have to take it on the chin.