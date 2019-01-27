VIDEO: ‘This game had everything’ - Our reporters react to Doncaster Rovers’ FA Cup triumph over Oldham Athletic​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Doncaster Rovers have made modern club history by reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in more than six decades.

A dramatic and eventful 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic – with two goals from Ben Whiteman – booked their place in the fifth round.

Ben Whiteman opens the scoring.

Click play on the video above to hear the thoughts of deputy head of sport Liam Hoden and former Free Press sports editor Peter Catt on the game and the achievement of Grant McCann’s side.

READ MORE

Rovers 2 Oldham 1: On-the-whistle report

Player ratings from victory in FA Cup

McCann hails battling performance