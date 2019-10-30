VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS + What were the positives from last night's defeat to Manchester United U21s?

Joe Wright

Mason Greenwood struck a stoppage time winner for the visitors after Ethan Galbraith had equalised with a stunning volley.

Moore was unhappy that his side failed to manage the game properly after taking the lead just after the hour mark through Alfie May.

He also admitted his team was not ruthless enough after dominating the opening exchanges but failing to find the net.

However, Rovers’ boss could still reflect on several positives from last night’s entertaining encounter.

Joe Wright coasted through 90 minutes and could be in contention to start against Burton Albion this weekend.

May scored for a second successive game and Madger Gomes produced an industrious display in midfield.

Moore said: “We got ninety minutes out of Joe Wright, Lawsy in goal got some minutes, Madger Gomes minutes on the pitch, Kwame [Thomas] more minutes on the pitch. You look at those positives from the game.

“Again we’ve created chances. We weren’t always clean in possession of the ball but we still created chances.

“There’s beginning to be an identity to us in terms of the work rate.

“Sometimes when you come into a football club it can take up 15, 16 weeks before you start seeing the identity.

“But looking at the team now I’m starting to see a bit of an identity to us.

“What we’ve got to do is get better at it and solidify in terms of individuals and collectively as a group.