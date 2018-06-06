They said what? Some of the key quotes in the build-up to Darren Ferguson’s resignation as Doncaster Rovers boss

What was said on the record in the run-up to Darren Ferguson’s resignation?

Here’s a look at some of the key quotes...

Darren Ferguson, mid-April 2018

“Ideally I would like two players for every position next season. We’ve seen the benefits of more competition for places in recent weeks.”

Darren Ferguson, April 21, after appearing to shout at a fan during the Oxford game

“We’ve got promoted and we’re mid-table at the moment.

“It’s not a disaster but obviously a lot of people are still not happy about it.

“I had a word with him? No, I didn’t have a word with anyone.

“I shouted at someone but not a fan. I wasn’t shouting at anyone [among the fans].

“Maybe we have to be careful what we wish for.”

Darren Ferguson, April 30, on budget talks with the board

“I don’t want to be a League One manager and I’ve made that clear.

“We’ve got to make sure we keep on progressing but that would be normal for most clubs.

“We’ve just got to find the right balance to it all and hopefully that’s what we can do.”

Darren Ferguson, May 3

“I feel that if possibly it is going to be a smaller squad then we need to make sure we look after the medical and physiotherapy side of things.

“That [having two players for each position] was something I would’ve liked to have done. Whether I can or not, I don’t know.”

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin, May 2018

“As we look back on the 2017/18 season, we can do so with a sense of pride and optimism.

“Everyone connected with the club wants us to be challenging in the higher reaches of the table, but the progression of the team and club is evident.

“This has ultimately been a season of consolidation, but it has had some really high moments and there are some solid foundations for us to build from over the summer and into next season.

“We have a young and talented squad, all of whom have plenty of scope for further development.

“We can be content with how this season has gone, but it is something everyone is looking to improve upon for next season.”

Darren Ferguson, June 4

“Following recent discussions and meetings with the board I have decided to resign from my position as manager of Doncaster Rovers Football Club. I’m disappointed to have made this decision as I have enjoyed my time at the club and was looking forward to the new season, but I felt I had no alternative.”