The West Stand shout that irritated Grant McCann and why Doncaster Rovers fans should embrace this team

Let’s be frank, there has not been that much to get bums off seats at the Keepmoat Stadium since the halcyon days under Sean O’Driscoll.

Even the promotion-winning campaign of 2012-13 was quite a tough watch at times.

John Marquis scored his tenth of the season against the Gills.

And I’m discounting the recent success in League Two simply because Doncaster should never have dropped to that level.

But since Grant McCann arrived in the summer there has been no shortage of goals, entertainment and endeavour.

Saturday’s latest instalment, a six-goal thriller which went right to wire, might have left both Rovers and Gillingham disappointed with just a point.

But no one went home feeling short-changed.

So it’s understandable why McCann felt slightly irritated by one supporter’s somewhat barbed comment within earshot about his team’s recent defensive frailty.

Considering his side sit two points adrift of an automatic promotion spot, and had played well despite trailing 0-2 at the break, the smattering of boos that greeted the half time whistle were also incredibly harsh.

Rovers fans, even the hardest to please ones, should really embrace this team and what McCann is trying to do.

Enjoy the ride.

As a collective, they’re giving it absolutely everything they’ve got.

The togetherness and team spirit is all too obvious – and was required to twice come from behind against the Gills.

And. with just a few tweaks, McCann has transformed the way this team go about their business.

The build-up play is more pro-active than ponderous.

The emphasis is on attacking fluidity, not defensive structure.

There is a clear willingness to gamble and take risks.

Mistakes will happen. Gaps will appear. The opposition will get chances. More often than not these things will be the consequences of an ultrapositive approach.

But ultimately McCann has not only so far got Rovers winning more at this level but he’s also made them more watchable – and therefore deserves the fans’ full backing.

THAT’S ENTERTAINMENT

After the game, BBC Radio Sheffield asked McCann if the reality is that Doncaster are making life difficult for themselves at present?

Rovers won 3-2 at Rochdale the previous weekend and went down 4-0 to Fleetwood, a freak scoreline given the pattern of the game, last time out at home.

“It was enjoyable though, wasn’t it?” replied McCann.

“Of course, I’d take a 1-0 win over 3-3 draw any day.

“Someone shouted down from the stands ‘you won't get promoted conceding seven goals at home’ [in the last two league matches].

“He was quick to cheer us when it went 3-3.

“Let’s see where we are at the end of the season.”

He added: “We’ve made an impact in terms of our style of play this year.

“Fans have got every right to have an opinion but when you hear comments like that it hurts a bit.

“You’re working hard every week to put a team on the pitch to play entertaining football and to play on the front foot and to try and excite them.

“I think we’re doing that.

“It’s funny because when we scored I turned round and saw the same bloke cheering.

“If he doesn’t want to come to the promotion party at the end of the season then he can stay here.”

A MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Rovers had 32 shots on goal. Gillingham had three. Just let that sink in for a moment.

For all the positivity, and entertainment value, this was a missed opportunity to secure back-to-back wins and really set things up beautifully for the much-anticipated visit of Sunderland on Tuesday.

Despite the circumstances, this was two points dropped rather than one point gained.

Gillingham were there for the taking.

The visitors scored two fine goals but spent the majority of the game on the back foot and had little answer to Rovers’ constant waves of attacks.

and having got back to 2-2 there appeared to be only one winner.