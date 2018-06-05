Stuart McCall is early bookmakers’ favourite to replace Darren Ferguson as Doncaster Rovers boss

Former Bradford City boss Stuart McCall has been installed as the early bookmakers’ favourite to replace Darren Ferguson as Doncaster Rovers manager.

McCall was sacked in February this year with the Bantams sat sixth in League One.

The 53-year-old began a second spell in charge at City two years ago and led the club to the 2017 League One play-off final.

Neil Redfearn, the current manager of Doncaster Rovers Belles, is currently the second favourite. The former Leeds United and Rotherham boss played for Doncaster Rovers in 1986/87.

Former Barnsley and Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom (6/1) and former Preston North End and Sunderland boss Simon Grayson (8/1) are also among the frontrunners for the job, according to the bookies.

Sky Bet: McCall 7/2, Redfearn 7/2, Heckingbottom 6/1, Grayson 8/1, McCann 16/1, Wellens 16/1, Hopkin 20/1, Ainsworth 20/1, Coppinger 20/1, Tisdale 20/1, Curle 20/1, Wilcox 20/1, O’Driscoll 20/1, Rosler 20/1.