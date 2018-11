Soccer AM are looking for six Doncaster Rovers fans to appear on this Saturday's show.

Every week, the popular TV programme invites a different set of supporters to take part in the show, while participating in their football-themed quiz and volley challenge.

Doncaster will make the trip to Charlton Athletic in all League One affair in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Anyone who is interested should email socceram@sky.uk and include their names and ages, plus a contact number.