Revealed: Doncaster Rovers have had the 'toughest start' in League One this season
Statistics have emerged on social media which really highlight how well Doncaster Rovers have started the season.
Coventry City blogger Dominic Jerams has calculated an average league position for the opponents of every team in League One to date.
And it turns out Doncaster have had the ‘most difficult’ start to this campaign.
The Sky Blues, who Rovers face this weekend, have had the ‘second easiest’ start.
Rovers lie seventh in the League One table having played Gillingham, Rochdale, Fleetwood, Lincoln, Rotherham, Ipswich, Blackpool and Peterborough – losing only once to Blackpool.
Coventry remain unbeaten in second spot.
Jerams, who blogs at www.sidewayssammy.com, said on Twitter: “Saturday's opponents, Doncaster Rovers, have had comfortably the toughest start to the season. All of their opponents thus far have been at least in the top 10 when they've played them.
“By contrast, we've only played one team higher than 10th - Blackpool. Doncaster are only four points behind us and have played one fewer game.
“AFC Wimbledon, Southend United and Portsmouth have had some of the toughest fixtures thus far and are struggling, which further emphasises just how well Doncaster have done.
“Five of the current top six are among the six teams with the six 'easiest' run of fixtures. 18th-placed Tranmere the one outlier there, maybe a sign they'll struggle or perhaps they're better-suited to playing good teams - took four points off Peterborough and Burton last week.”