Revealed! The amount of time Doncaster Rovers have spent winning, losing and drawing this season
Doncaster Rovers have had a mixed start to the season under Darren Moore...
Friday, 11th October 2019, 14:17 pm
Rovers currently sit 10th in League One with 16 points from 10 matches played.
Here, using stats guru Ben Mayhew's research, we took a look at the time Moore's side had spent winning, losing and drawing in League One this season and how it compared to their divisional rivals after 10 games played.
Note that teams are ranked in order from the highest amount of minutes spent losing to the lowest.
Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the percentage of time Doncaster spent winning, losing and drawing in League One this season.