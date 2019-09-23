Premier League clubs eyeing Doncaster Rovers loan star Cameron John - reports
Cameron John has reportedly attracted the attention of clubs in the Premier League and Championship.
The Wolves loanee has become an instant fans’ favourite at Doncaster Rovers after a string of fine defensive displays.
Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough are all monitoring the 20-year-old’s progress, according to reports in the national media over the weekend.
John is in the final year of his contract, although Wolves have an option for a further year.
The young centre back has hit the ground running in his first ever senior loan spell having scored twice in eight appearances for Rovers and also forming an excellent partnership with Tom Anderson.
Rovers currently have the second best defensive record in League One behind leaders Ipswich Town.