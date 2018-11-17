Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers’ win over AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster Rovers ended a run of six games without a win by beating AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Who impressed in the victory? And do you agree with our ratings?

IAN LAWLOR 6

Made one excellent save to deny Wagstaff from distance in the first half. Not a great deal else to do.

NIALL MASON 7

Solid performance from the dependable right back. Went about his defensive duties in confident fashion and offered support in attack when he could.

TOM ANDERSON 6

Grew into it as the game went on but still looks a shadow of the player that impressed on loan last season.

ANDY BUTLER 6

Made a few uncharacteristic errors during a difficult first half. Improved after the break.

DANNY ANDREW 6

Steady, no thrills, display from the left back.

BEN WHITEMAN 6

Found it quite tough to really impose himself on the game before the break but continued to ask questions by making probing forward passes.

ALI CRAWFORD 7

Capped an impressive performance with a sensational goal. Looked lively on the ball and at least tried to play a killer pass.

HERBIE KANE 7

Wimbledon appeared to target him with several physical challenges but he rose above it and, as usual, offered plenty of energy in the midfield.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Tried his best to find pockets of space and conjure something up in the final third but not a lot came off for him.

JOHN MARQUIS 5

Well below par. No lack of effort but he struggled all afternoon to make it stick and when his chance came his effort lacked conviction.

MALLIK WILKS N/A

Barely touched it before hobbling off after just 13 minutes.

SUBS USED

ALFIE MAY 6

Called upon early to replace Wilks but remained on the fringe of the game.

MATTY BLAIR 6

Got stuck in but wasn’t able to run at Wimbledon’s backline.

TOMMY ROWE 7

Showed his class during his brief cameo and capped it off with an excellent matchwinning strike.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Shaun Cummings, J Anderson, Alfie Beestin.

AFC WIMBLEDON

McDonnell, Nightingale, Oshilaja, McDonald, Purrington, Wagstaff, Pinnock (Barcham 69), Trotter, Soares, Wordsworth (Jervis 80), Appiah (Pigott 72). Subs not used: King, Thomas, Hartigan, Sibbick.