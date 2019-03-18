Niall Mason protests his innocence after sacking by Doncaster Rovers

Niall Mason has protested his innocence following his sacking by Doncaster Rovers which came after his conviction for sexual assault.

Rovers confirmed on Monday the club had cancelled the 22-year-old’s contract after he dropped an appeal against his dismissal for gross misconduct.

That employment tribunal ruling came in reaction to Mason’s conviction for sexual assault in January when he entered a guilty plea at Sheffield Crown Court.

The defender now says he regrets taking the advice to plead guilty and he will pursue all avenues to prove his innocence.

Writing on Twitter, Mason said: “Just wanted to set the record straight to everyone concerned.

“The guilty plea I put in was because of advice given to me by my legal counsel, advice I wish I’d never have taken.

“I’m now doing everything I can to prove my innocence and have been doing the necessary procedures needed to do so.

“A lot of what was written in the media regarding the allegation was simply not true.

“I would also like to say, there are always two sides to a story, so don’t always believe what you read.

“I had initially appealed my termination of contract, but after some thought, I decided to withdraw my appeal.

“I’d like to thanks the fans that have always been good to me since I came to the club.

“I gave everything and enjoyed every moment of it.

“I now look forward to joining a new club in the summer and concentrating on my football.”

The 22-year-old entered a guilty plea in court in January on a charge of sexual assault following an incident at a Bawtry bar last year.

Mason was handed a six month prison sentence, suspended for two years and placed on the sex offenders' register for seven years.

