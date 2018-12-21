Liverpool’s Herbie Kane to remain with Doncaster Rovers until end of season

Doncaster Rovers have received a considerable early Christmas present with the news that Liverpool loanee Herbie Kane will remain at the Keepmoat until the end of the season.

Protracted negotiations between the midfielder and Liverpool over a new contract at Anfield had seriously threatened to scupper Rovers’ hopes of extending Kane’s loan beyond January.

The Premier League giants had declared their intention for Kane to remain with their U23 squad for the second half of the season if he did not agree a new deal.

However, a breakthrough in discussions has seen the 20-year-old sign a new contract.

And Liverpool have kept to their word that he would be allowed to rejoin Rovers, where he has thrived this season.

Kane himself is delighted with the turn of events.

He said: “I knew I wanted to stay at Doncaster Rovers. Since I arrived, I’ve enjoyed it, I enjoy playing here and I’m really looking forward to staying here for the rest of the season. Rovers is the first loan club I’ve been at and I feel like I’ve settled in here so I’m pleased,” said Kane.

“I’ve learned about my character and how I react in a first team environment and I feel I’ve done well. I’ve always backed myself but I’m always looking to do better and improve.

“For me personally, I want to try and get more goals and assists to help the team and to try and get the team promoted. I’ve been trying to get into the right areas but I’ve done that from the start, when I got my first goal I knew I’d get a few more. It was just about getting that first goal.”

Kane had no experience of senior football to his name when he arrived at Rovers mere days before the start of the current campaign.

But following his debut against Wycombe Wanderers in the second match of the season, he was quickly developed into one of the most important players in the Rovers squad.

A combative and positive midfielder, he hasn’t added goals to his game also, netting six goals so far.

Kane has made 26 appearances so far for Rovers this term.