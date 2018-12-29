Liam Hoden: Grant McCann has built on solid foundations and Doncaster Rovers are heading into 2019 in strong position 

This year has been an up and down one for Doncaster Rovers but we finish it in the tantalising position of positivity.

An at-times attritional second half of the 2017/18 campaign proved a slog for plenty but there was certainly an element of needs-must with the style of football and general approach to ensure the return to League One was not a short one.

Whatever you made to last season, it was undeniable that Rovers had strong foundations heading into the summer on which to build something much more positive in the current campaign.

Darren Ferguson’s surprise departure threatened to rock those foundations but, thankfully, Grant McCann arrived and built on them – and then some.

The entertainment factor is back and it is also delivering results.

Rovers now enter 2019 in a strong position, with a genuine push for promotion in full swing but also a feeling that they will be contenders at this level at least for years to come.