'It would be very, very unfair to punish the current football club' - Bolton manager Keith Hill has his say on cancelled Doncaster Rovers game
Keith Hill believes it would be ‘very unfair’ if Bolton Wanderers are punished for cancelling their fixture with Doncaster Rovers.
Wanderers were in administration when they unilaterally postponed their home clash with Rovers in August due to ‘welfare concerns’ for their young players.
Football Ventures have since completed their takeover of Bolton – funding a new, more experienced team in the process.
The EFL are understood to be keen on the game being played at some point but are still to make a final decision – knowing full well that other clubs will be keeping a close eye on the ruling.
Bolton, who started the season on -12 points for entering administration, are also likely to receive a further points deduction.
However, Doncaster believe they have a strong case to be awarded the points and are pushing for that outcome.
“I’ve not really given it too much consideration,” Hill, Wanderers’ manager, told BBC Radio Manchester.
“It’s potentially a red flag.
“But I’ve just got to concentrate on what I’m dealing with now.
“I still believe, me personally, that any judgement on the current football club would be harsh.
“I really do because, and again without getting political, the people responsible for the postponements are no longer, probably, at this football club.
“And it won’t effect them but it affects the long term and the right here, right now future of this football club.
“I think that’s very unfair, I really do. Irrespective of EFL regulations, it would be very, very unfair to punish the current football club and the future that we are creating.
“But it seems to me, that potentially, that’s what might happen.”