How much Doncaster Rovers could earn from the FA Cup and why they might not have to play at all
The draw for the first round of the Emirates FA Cup is made this evening with Doncaster Rovers in the hat.
Here is everything you need to know about the First Round draw:
When is the draw?
The draw will commence live on BBC Two from 7:10pm with ties taking place on the weekend of November 9 – Darren Moore’s side are ball number 15 in the draw.
How much could Doncaster Rovers earn?
Winning sides in the first round will receive £36,000 though, unlike the qualifying rounds, losing sides do not get any prize money between the first round and quarter-final.
Second round ties will take place on November 30 with £54,000 paid out to the winners. The coveted third round ties will take place on 4 January with a whopping £135,000 paid out to the winners.
Click HERE for the full breakdown of the FA Cup prize money.
Does the Bury situation make a difference to the draw?
Due to Bury’s expulsion from the EFL, the last team left in the hat will get a bye to the second round. So, in theory, Rovers could advance to the second round without kicking a ball.
Which other numbers should I look out for in the draw?
Here are the FA Cup first round ball numbers:
2 AFC WIMBLEDON
3 BLACKPOOL
4 BOLTON WANDERERS
5 BRADFORD CITY
6 BRISTOL ROVERS
7 BURTON ALBION
8 CAMBRIDGE UNITED
9 CARLISLE UNITED
10 CHELTENHAM TOWN
11 COLCHESTER UNITED
12 COVENTRY CITY
13 CRAWLEY TOWN
14 CREWE ALEXANDRA
15 DONCASTER ROVERS
16 EXETER CITY
17 FLEETWOOD TOWN
18 FOREST GREEN ROVERS
19 GILLINGHAM
20 GRIMSBY TOWN
21 IPSWICH TOWN
22 LEYTON ORIENT
23 LINCOLN CITY
24 MACCLESFIELD TOWN
25 MANSFIELD TOWN
26 MILTON KEYNES DONS
27 MORECAMBE
28 NEWPORT COUNTY
29 NORTHAMPTON TOWN
30 OLDHAM ATHLETIC
31 OXFORD UNITED
32 PETERBOROUGH UNITED
33 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
34 PORT VALE
35 PORTSMOUTH
36 ROCHDALE
37 ROTHERHAM UNITED
38 SALFORD CITY
39 SCUNTHORPE UNITED
40 SHREWSBURY TOWN
41 SOUTHEND UNITED
42 STEVENAGE
43 SUNDERLAND
44 SWINDON TOWN
45 TRANMERE ROVERS
46 WALSALL
47 WYCOMBE WANDERERS
48 BOSTON UNITED
49 GATESHEAD
50 SOLIHULL MOORS
51 WHITBY TOWN OR STOURBRIDGE
52 HARTLEPOOL UNITED
53 NANTWICH TOWN
54 CHORLEY
55 ALTRINCHAM
56 DARLINGTON
57 YORK CITY
58 NOTTS COUNTY
59 CHESTERFIELD OR WREXHAM
60 HARROGATE TOWN
61 AFC FYLDE
62 CHIPPENHAM TOWN
63 YEOVIL TOWN
64 DULWICH HAMLET
65 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR WOKING
66 WELLING UNITED OR EASTLEIGH
67 BROMLEY
68 MAIDSTONE UNITED
69 MAIDENHEAD UNITED OR WEALDSTONE
70 OXFORD CITY
71 CHICHESTER CITY
72 HAYES & YEADING UNITED OR POOLE TOWN
73 MALDON & TIPTREE
74 POTTERS BAR TOWN OR BARNET
75 TORQUAY UNITED
76 SUTTON UNITED OR BILLERICAY TOWN
77 DOVER ATHLETIC
78 KINGSTONIAN
79 CARSHALTON ATHLETIC