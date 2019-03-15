How Doncaster Rovers’ run-in compares with rivals for sixth spot

Doncaster Rovers’ quest to claim the final play-off place could go right down to the wire – but how does their run-in compare with their rivals?

Sixth-placed Rovers still have a game in hand but a run of five matches without a win has seen the gap to seventh place reduced to just one point.

Peterborough United, in seventh, have taken just six points from the last 21 available – which has opened the door for Blackpool, Coventry City and possibly even Fleetwood Town.

The average number of points required to reach the League One play-offs over the last ten years is 74.

Here’s the fixture run-ins for the teams chasing that final play-off spot…

6TH ROVERS (P36 PTS 56)

Barnsley H

Luton A

Bristol Rovers H

Walsall H

Bradford City A

Plymouth H

Sunderland A

Accrington H

Oxford A

Coventry H

7TH PETERBOROUGH (P37 PTS 55)

Coventry H

Southend H

Gillingham H

Blackpool A

Fleetwood A

Sunderland H

Walsall A

Portsmouth A

Burton H

8TH BLACKPOOL (P37 PTS 53)

Burton A

Bradford A

Plymouth H

Luton A

Peterborough H

Scunthorpe A

Fleetwood H

Barnsley A

Gillingham H

9TH COVENTRY (P37 PTS 53)

Peterborough A

Oxford H

Barnsley A

Bristol Rovers H

Sunderland A

Bradford H

Portsmouth A

Shrewsbury H

Doncaster A

10TH FLEETWOOD (P37 PTS 49)

Plymouth H

Accrington A

Southend H

Barnsley A

Peterborough H

Blackpool A

Bristol Rovers H

Sunderland H

Wycombe A