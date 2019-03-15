How Doncaster Rovers’ run-in compares with rivals for sixth spot

Doncaster Rovers’ quest to claim the final play-off place could go right down to the wire – but how does their run-in compare with their rivals?
Sixth-placed Rovers still have a game in hand but a run of five matches without a win has seen the gap to seventh place reduced to just one point.
Peterborough United, in seventh, have taken just six points from the last 21 available – which has opened the door for Blackpool, Coventry City and possibly even Fleetwood Town.
The average number of points required to reach the League One play-offs over the last ten years is 74.
Here’s the fixture run-ins for the teams chasing that final play-off spot…
6TH ROVERS (P36 PTS 56)
Barnsley H
Luton A
Bristol Rovers H
Walsall H
Bradford City A
Plymouth H
Sunderland A
Accrington H
Oxford A
Coventry H
7TH PETERBOROUGH (P37 PTS 55)
Coventry H
Southend H
Gillingham H
Blackpool A
Fleetwood A
Sunderland H
Walsall A
Portsmouth A
Burton H
8TH BLACKPOOL (P37 PTS 53)
Burton A
Bradford A
Plymouth H
Luton A
Peterborough H
Scunthorpe A
Fleetwood H
Barnsley A
Gillingham H
9TH COVENTRY (P37 PTS 53)
Peterborough A
Oxford H
Barnsley A
Bristol Rovers H
Sunderland A
Bradford H
Portsmouth A
Shrewsbury H
Doncaster A
10TH FLEETWOOD (P37 PTS 49)
Plymouth H
Accrington A
Southend H
Barnsley A
Peterborough H
Blackpool A
Bristol Rovers H
Sunderland H
Wycombe A