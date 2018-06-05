How Doncaster Rovers fans reacted to Darren Ferguson’s resignation

Darren Ferguson called time on his eventful reign as Doncaster Rovers boss by resigning on Monday night.

The Scot, appointed as Paul Dickov’s successor in October 2015, could not prevent Rovers sliding out of League One in 2016.

But the board’s faith in him was rewarded with instant promotion from League Two before a season of consolidation back in the third tier last term.

Here’s how Rovers fans reacted on Twitter...

@JohnLeslieCoyl1: Following a conversation I had towards the end of the season, I have to say I’m not surprised by tonight’s developments at #DRFC When a manager isn’t getting on with the Board it only ends one way.

@daniel_nice7: As much as I liked DF, I think this may be a good move for both parties. He’ll get another job (very soon), the frustration won’t build, and #drfc have time to make the right appointment

@supercooper321: Board not willing to provide the funds and a section of fan base hostile to his efforts. Probably made it an easier decision. Lost a good manager.

@pauldrfcthill: Can’t believe this news. Disappointing.

@shauny_DRFC: Let’s be honest he’s probably got something else lined up and using the budget as his excuse.

@Jake_laughton: One things for sure, it’s never ever dull at #drfc every season there’s something major, relegations, final day dreams AND nightmares, promotions, resignations. I LOVE IT

@Donny_Rovers: It’ll take time to recruit a new manager, then time for him to come up with a list of targets and pursue them. So frustrated with this announcement; I really hope it’s because there’s a better job offer rather than just the board being stingy

@PopsideView: I’m not sure where the slating of the board is coming from we had a very good budget last year, gave marquis a big contract spent 6 figure fee on whiteman, and Fergie underachived, we play within our means which is sensible

@moore241128: Massively under achieved and was lucky to survive the relegation in his first season. Going 17 games without a win was shocking. Thumbs up to the board as sustainability is the only way forward

@Matt_Walker96: He didn’t underachieve, target for anyone that isn’t stupid was to consolidate, we stayed up comfortably without getting into trouble at any point in the season

@Lawsie76: Hard to see why #drfc fans think the board should throw money at Ferguson, after 3 seasons of drab football and second rate win ratio! Let’s have someone a bit more tactically minded please!

@Jim_mclatchie24: Great manager never really given the budget to carry out his plans. Such a shame #DRFC

@ThisIsRich_: Fergie leaving is 100% budget related. I don’t blame him one bit. The lack of ambition #drfc have shown since John Ryan left is an embarrassment.

@superryandunphy: We will take an age to appoint someone. Someone uninspiring. Then all the decent free agents will be gone. This is very concerning #drfc