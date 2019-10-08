Here's how much prize money Doncaster Rovers could pocket from Leasing.com Trophy
It might be a much-maligned competition but the prize money on offer in the Leasing.com Trophy is not to be sniffed at.
Sunderland, for instance, netted approximately £1million in prize money, ticket revenue and TV income by reaching last year’s final.
Rovers have already beaten Lincoln City in their opening group game and will guarantee their place in round two with a victory at Rotherham United this evening (7pm).
Darren Moore’s men conclude their group fixtures at home to Manchester United U21s on Tuesday, October 29.
Here is a look at the prize money on offer in this season’s competition…
What is the prize money for the Leasing.com Trophy?
Each EFL club participating in the Leasing.com Trophy is given a participation fee of £20,000 - meaning clubs will pocket a five-figure sum before they have even kicked a ball.
Prize money of £10,000 is then available for each win obtained in the group stage, with £5,000 handed over to each club when a game is drawn.
The amount available to clubs then increases in the knockout stages, with the following sums dished out once the group stages are complete:
Round Two: £20,000
Round Three: £40,000
Quarter Final: £50,000
Runner-Up: £50,000
Winner: £100,000
These amounts are unchanged from last season.
How much TV money is available in the Leasing.com Trophy?
If a game is selected for television, then clubs can scoop their share of a £20,000 broadcast fee.
However, Sky Sports rarely broadcast any games from the competition until the semi-final stage.