HE IS STAYING! James Coppinger signs new deal with Doncaster Rovers

Skipper James Coppinger will remain with Doncaster Rovers for a 15th season after signing a new one-year contract.

The veteran midfielder's contract was due to expire at the end of next month but boss Darren Ferguson moved quickly to offer Coppinger a new deal.

Although admitting he would have liked to see his future cemented sooner, Rovers' record appearance was pleased to agree terms on another new contract, 14 years after he signed his first with the club

"I'm delighted," Coppinger said.

"I've been with the club for 14 years now and we left it a bit late, but I am already looking forward to what next season brings.

"We got the season over and done with so it was important that we could get the deal done.

"I will go on holiday now and relax ahead of pre-season.

"Like the manager said in a few interviews there was a few chats towards the end of the season, he has been massive for extending my career over the past couple of seasons."

Coppinger managed an incredible 42 appearances for Rovers in their most recent campaign - a feat all the more remarkable given an on-going battle with tendonitis which requires careful management of his playing and training time.

He now stands on 574 competitive appearances for Rovers with 65 goals.