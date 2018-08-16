Grant McCann: ‘Scunthorpe performance was best yet but there’s more to come from us’

Grant McCann insists his Doncaster Rovers players agree with his demands for further improvement despite their impressive start to the season.

Rovers head to Burton Albion on Saturday with a 100 per cent record after following up back-to-back league wins with victory at Scunthorpe United in the Carabao Cup.

McCann raised a few eyebrows with his assertion afterwards that he expects even better from his side, who have scored eight goals in three matches so far this term.

But he believes he has the backing of the dressing room with that idea.

“They’ve reacted good to that,” McCann told the Free Press. “I think they need to realise that there is more to come.

“There’s definitely more to come from the group. I told them that at half time at Scunthorpe.

“I’m never going to stop until we can get to the best that we can get to and reach that potential we can get to.

“If you believe in yourself then sometimes you need to believe it more often.

“I think we had that on Tuesday but we can believe even more in ourselves when we get to an attacking area.”

McCann expects Rovers will need to show greater improvement for the trip to Burton on Saturday.

Burton picked up their first win following relegation from the Championship when they beat Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

McCann said: “It will be a tough one.

“It’s a team coming down from the Championship and they got that win so it’ll give them a bit of momentum going into the weekend.

“We’ll go there full of confidence, not arrogance, that we go there and get another result.

“We knew it was going to be tough at Scunthorpe but I thought the boys went there and delivered arguably their best performance of the three games so far.

“Just the way we played it and the general feel, I felt we controlled the game.”

McCann will welcome back Tommy Rowe, who was rested on Tuesday night, while Alex Kiwomya may be available after his hamstring injury was deemed not as severe as first feared.

The forward was expected to join in training on Thursday morning.