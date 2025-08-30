Doncaster Rovers edged out their South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United 1-0 on Saturday lunchtime.

Captain Owen Bailey continued his fine goalscoring form, with a glancing header to meet a beautiful cross from James Maxwell to break the deadlock. Although the visitors had a few half-chances to restore parity, Rovers saw out the win as they moved up to the heady heights of second before the games later in the day.

Here's everything manager Grant McCann said post-match:

Q: You must be delighted with that?

GM: "Yeah it was a tight game as these derbies always tend to be. I felt we had the quality to win it. It was a tremendous ball from James Maxwell and a great run from Owen Bailey which he's making a real habit of.

"I felt Rotherham started better than us and were on top and we struggled to get through the press and over the press. But then for 30 minutes after that we controlled it into half-time, and Glenn Middleton hit the crossbar. Second half was pretty even but one thing this group has is a real intensity and belief to keep the ball out of the net. Second half was more even, we hit the post through Tom Nixon but I was just really pleased to get the win."

Q: Were you surprised by Rotherham? They pinned you back but didn't necessarily get any shots away?

GM: "No it wasn't a surprise because they're a team the season before last that was in the Championship. They're obviously in a bit of a transition. They'll come strong at some point because I know their staff and what they're about. No doubt they'll come strong but I'm pleased it wasn't today! But I'm pleased it wasn't today because they've got some good players."

Q: Did you change anything tactically to turn the tide in your favour?

GM: "I thought we were a bit safe first half in terms of our play. We made it tough for them to press us after those first 15 minutes. They struggled to press us. I felt we were strong leading into half-time but they had a good response after. Kaleta came on and looked sharp for them but I was pleased we held firm. Four wins from six is good but I know we can be even better than what we're showing."

Q: Owen Bailey is popping up everywhere isn't he?

GM: "Yeah we just need to lock him up now before the window shuts! Even if there was (interest), none of our players are for sale. Our owners are very firm on that. Unless someone comes in with £2million or £3million then there's not much you can do. But at this moment in time we're not looking to sell anyone. But Owen's in top form. Really pleased to see the form Owen's in because he believes he can score from every cross or set-play."

Q: How touch and go was it with Luke Molyneux?

GM: "Yeah he was touch and go. We tried it a wee bit on Friday but he wasn't quite right. There was no point risking him in a game like this because one kick on it and he'd have probably been subbed early. It's important we get him right for next week, for the Bradford game. It's quite sore and painful for him but it's not a break or fracture, it's a severe bruise that only he'll be able to tell us when he can put the boots back on."

Q: What was the reason behind Jamie Sterry's non-inclusion?

GM: "He's good and he'll play Tuesday. I wanted to get him some game-time in that fixture (Everton under-21s in the EFL Trophy) with the mask on rather than in a league game. So that'll be good to get some minutes and he's more than ready now."

Q: These occasions are why you desperately wanted to get promoted into this division, aren't they?

GM: "You can just feel it can't you? It's a different feel. No disrespect to League Two but this is why we want to be in this league, because the stadium's fuller and atmospheres and stuff like that."

Q: How close is the new number nine to being done?

GM: "I believe it'll be done before the window shuts. I'm really looking forward to it because it's a different option up top. We've got a lot of forwards and I'm pleased with the options we have as a group.

Q: Are you able to tell us whether the forward's loan will be until January or a full-season arrangement?

GM: "I think the club will release it when they can. There's a specific way we've gone about it. I think he'll add a good foil to what we have already. I think he'd have enjoyed those last 15,20 minutes of today's game when it got stretched! He's going to be a different type of problem for the opposition. This one will give us more in terms of that in-behind stuff."

Q: Any more outgoings likely?

GM: "As I said in the week I'm not actively looking to let anybody go but if players feel uncomfortable or uneasy that they're not getting game time then my office is always open for them to speak to me, but at this moment there's nothing."