Grant McCann: Doncaster Rovers ‘sent out a message’ at Southend

Grant McCann believes Doncaster Rovers have sounded an early warning to League One that they can be contenders.

Rovers triumphed 3-2 at Southend United on last weekend’s opening day of the campaign in a topsy-turvy game which saw them move three goals up after surviving a first half of heavy pressure.

And boss McCann believes their League One rivals will have sat up and took notice of the result.

“I think everyone in the league will look at that result and think ‘3-0 up at Southend,’” McCann told the Free Press.

“Yes we conceded a couple of goals but we dug in, stuck to the task through the 15 minutes of injury time they put up or whatever it was.

“They stuck to it so I was absolutely delighted with them.

“You don’t go to Southend and score three goals and not deserve the victory.

“Yes we road our luck a bit at times but there’s not many teams that will go there and beat them, never mind score three.”

McCann’s side make their first appearance at the Keepmoat this weekend when they welcome newly-promoted Wycombe Wanderers.

And the Rovers boss is keen for a much less stressful afternoon.

“I’d like it to be a bit more comfortable,” he said.

“I think we need to start the game better. I think we rode our luck.

“We need to get out of that safety zone.

“I said I didn’t recognise the group in the first half but I did in the second half.

“Hopefully we can get that out for longer periods in games.

“And who knows, maybe we’ll score four or five one week.”

McCann’s philosophy is to not focus too much on the opposition but rather to put the emphasis on his own team.

And he wants his players to do the same heading into every game.

“We want to get into a situation where we’re worrying teams rather than us worrying about them,” he said.

“Of course, you always touch on things the opposition are good at.

“And one of Wycombe’s strengths is playing it into [Adebayo] Akinfenwa and getting runners off that.

“It’s important the lads understand that but we know our strengths lie in getting into the areas where we know we can exploit them.

“We’ve got to make sure we focus on that.”