get back to basics in FA Cup tie

Grant McCann has urged his Doncaster Rovers side to get back to basics in the FA Cup and rebuild their momentum in League One.

Rovers head to National League North side Chorley on Sunday, looking to avoid a shock defeat and reignite their form following three straight defeats.

And McCann says ensuring a professional attitude and rediscovering their ruthless edge at both ends of the pitch have been the main messages of this week.

“It's about mindset, mentality and making sure we do the dirty stuff, the basics right,” McCann said.

“Chorley, to be fair to them, they play a bit of football, they look to play.

“But what they will also do is get balls into the box at every opportunity.

“We’ve got to make sure we defend that first, we’re strong.

“And be ruthless in both boxes, that is the message for us basically.

“Yes, we’ll continue to play the way we want to play, but we have make sure we are ruthless in both boxes.

“If we get a chance, we take it. If a ball comes into the box we defend it.

“Hopefully that will win us the game.”

McCann reiterated his intention to field a strong team for Sunday’s trip .

“We’ll be strong,” he said. “I think it’s important that we start to gain a bit of momentum, starting with Chorley.

“We’ll go there to win the game, progress in the cup and take that into the Notts County game.”

Whether captain Tommy Rowe is part of the squad for the game is a decision which will be taken late.

Rowe returned to full training on Tuesday after spending more than a fortnight working on his fitness after recovering from a hamstring problem.

McCann insists the 29-year-old is not yet ready to play a full game but may be used this weekend.

He said: “He's only trained this week for us.

“Whether he's involved or not, we'll make that decision.

“It's early for Tommy to be starting any games at the minutes.”