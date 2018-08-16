Gavin Baldwin Q&A part three: How is Club Doncaster performing and can Doncaster Rovers become a sustainable Championship club?

In the third part of our exclusive Q&A with chief executive Gavin Baldwin, deputy head of sport LIAM HODEN is given finer details on how Club Doncaster revenues support the ambition of putting Rovers into the Championship.

Q: Does the club have the resources to reach the Championship?

Gavin Baldwin: “Yes.

“Off the field, excluding player costs, the net profit from Club Doncaster has gone from quite good six figures to good seven figures, from 2015/16 to this year.

“We’ve got that revenue and what Darren Ferguson and Gavin Strachan did very ably was create a squad for the future and an Academy for the future plus create an infrastructure that supported their endeavours at the training ground.

“The revenues are there and we are in a far better position than we were the last time we were in the Championship.

“Also to stress, the owners want the Championship and they will back us to get there but in a way that they feel comfortable with that gives the club the opportunity to do so while still being here in 50 or 60 years’ time.”

Q: Would achieving the Championship aim accelerate all other aspects of the club?

GB: “Yes.

“For instance, we launched the DNA Card and it was a soft launch and we are learning more about it.

“We’ve got high ambitions for the DNA Card next year.

“We’re looking at the technology to improve it and make it more accessible. We’re talking to more businesses about whether they want to launch the DNA Card for us.

“As a crude example, there’s about 12,000 DNA Cards out there at the moment. We charge £20 per DNA Card in theory and therefore you do the maths on that and it goes straight into the playing budget.

“If we can grow the DNA Card by two, three or four, those monies go straight into the playing budget.

“When we talk about the five year plan, those are the plans that go on off the field to support the playing side.”

Q: When you speak about Club Doncaster revenues, does that include money generated by the football arm such as hospitality packages?

GB: “Essentially with Club Doncaster, it is the stadium which now makes a reasonable profit, the Dons which covers its own costs, the Club Doncaster Foundation which is a charity so invests in itself, and there’s the football club.

“Everything in Club Doncaster makes a profit apart from the football club.

“Football makes a significant loss. The owners choose for it to make a significant loss purely because of the playing budget and wages.

“The owners are happy for the football club to make a loss because they want it to do well.

“Obviously they would prefer significant revenue from elsewhere in the organisation to make it easier.

“That is what we are trying to do.

“But everything we do is backed up by seven figure investment from the owners.

“That is their choice and fortunately it is a choice they have.

“It does mean that going forward, if they continue to choose to invest we’re in a very good place.

“There are other clubs that don’t benefit from these other revenues and it either falls solely on their owners or the playing budget suffers.

“That is where we are in a different place hopefully to most other clubs.”

Q: On reaching the Championship, is there a plan with resources available to become a sustainable club at that level?

GB: “Straight away we know what the squad budget would be if we got there.

“We know what the weekly income of the players would be.

“We know what the commercial revenues would be.

“Straight away, that is all known.

“Of course that would have to be adjusted every season because football is only going one way at the moment and that is playing costs going up.

“But it is renewed on an annual basis.

“The endeavours of the teams off the field to support that indicate that we are more than comfortable in the Championship and we would have a squad that would compete very well.

“And it would mean that we would enjoy our Saturdays and we don’t come here with trepidation.

“To throw out another example, July this year from a commercial perspective, is the best year the stadium has ever had.

“That is compared to the Championship or promotion years.

“Already, we can show that partners are buying into it.

“Club Doncaster now has 50 commercial partners that sponsor the club.

“They don’t sponsor Rovers, the Dons, the stadium. They sponsor Club Doncaster because they like the package and what is there.

“Some of them will latch onto the Club Doncaster Foundation for the work they do, because it supports their CSR strategies.

“What we have got is a business model that is hopefully more complete than other sports clubs because it gives rugby fans the opportunity to buy into it, or football fans the opportunity to buy into it.

“But also people who want to support the community can buy into it.

“Where we have tried to change our emphasis is from selling sponsorship to doing partnerships because if someone buys into the Rovers we want them to get a return for it.

“I’m told for instance the 25 per cent offer that LNER do is the most successful marketing tool they’ve got.

“It’s not us trying to take money off someone for a year and then talking to them in a year’s time to ask for more money.

“Hopefully it’s a true partnership where they benefit and we benefit.

“That is all part of Club Doncaster. It is a circle that looks after each other but for the greater good of everyone.”

