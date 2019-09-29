Gary McSheffrey offers excellent insight into Darren Moore and explains why he thinks Doncaster Rovers' boss is currently 'overachieving'
Gary McSheffrey was a pundit on EFL on Quest last night and was asked to give an insight into the impact Darren Moore has had at Doncaster Rovers.
Rovers’ Under-23 boss replied: “He’s very detailed and he’s a very humble man. It’s a good atmosphere to work in.
“He’s taken over a squad that lost a lot of players from last year, a side that got to the play-offs, and slowly rebuilt the team.
“For me at the minute he’s overachieving. I think he’s still probably two or three players away from having the squad he wants.
“His detail is really good and the players are really working for him.”
Rovers became the first side to prevent Coventry City winning at their temporary St Andrew’s home by drawing 1-1 with the Sky Blues on Saturday – although were left disappointed after conceding an 89th minute equaliser.
Moore’s men lie ninth in the League One table having lost just one of their opening nine league games.