Former Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson signs long-term deal with Peterborough United

Darren Ferguson has signed a three-year deal to stay on as Peterborough United manager.

The former Doncaster Rovers boss returned for a third spell in charge of Posh - who he has guided to promotion three times - after Steve Evans was sacked in January.

Peterborough are currently eighth in League One, two points and two places behind Rovers.

They were sixth when Ferguson was re-appointed but have since won two times in nine games.

Ferguson is understood to have quit Rovers last summer because he wanted a bigger playing budget for a tilt at the play-offs after finishing 15th in League One last year.

In an LMA statement he said he had ‘no alternative’ to resign following meetings with the board but in more recent interviews has suggested he wanted a break from football following his father’s illness.

"This decision to appoint Darren on a long-term deal was a unanimous decision from us," said Peterborough’s co-owners Darragh MacAnthony, Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson .

"The style of play, production of young players, taking on young and hungry talent and developing those players is what Peterborough United is renowned for and in the last 18 months we have veered away from that.

"Although the results on the pitch have not been anywhere near where we would have liked, it is not about the current form, it is about the long-term aspirations of this football club.

"Our aim is simple, we want to be a Championship football club and we believe that this management team can get us there and once we are there we can stabilise before a tilt at the top end of that division."

Former Rovers assistant manager Gavin Strachan has also agreed a three-year deal with Posh.