FA Youth Cup: Doncaster Rovers 0 Rochdale 3

Doncaster Rovers’ under 18s were dumped out of the FA Youth Cup by Rochdale in convincing fashion.

Paul Stancliffe’s side, unbeaten in the league, fell behind in the first round tie to a goal from a set piece midway through the first half.

Rovers put plenty of effort in but, in another striking similarity to the first team’s recent form, were not able to convert that into goals and were punished at the other end.

Dale’s big number nine Florian Yonsian flashed an early warning sign when he latched onto a poor backpass but saw his shot blocked by Rovers goalkeeper Lewis Landers.

A Branden Horton cross clipped the bar at the other end but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock on 18 minutes when Adejuwon Hamzat met Florent Hoti’s corner with a powerful header and left Landers with no chance.

Rovers captain Anthony Greaves, who was a combative presence in the middle of the park, saw a shot pushed wide by Morgan Piper in the Rochdale goal who also had to be alert to keep out a close range effort from Jack Watson on the half hour.

Dale went close to extending their lead from another corner just before the break when important blocks denied Fabio Tavares and Yonsian.

Chances were few and far between following the re-start but the visitors doubled their advantage with 20 minutes remaining when Tavares was adjudged to have been shoved in the box and Hoti smashed home the resulting penalty.

And moments later Harrison Hopper swept home a third to put the result beyond doubt.

Rovers: Landers, Walker, Foulkes, Baldock-Smith, Horton, Greaves, Hasani, Barnett (Ravenhill 87), Watson, Gibbons, Boocock. Subs not used: Dimou, Ogley, Blythe, Smith.

Rochdale: Piper, Matheson, Neild, Hamzat, Dunne, White, Hoti, Bradley (Kisimba 75), Tavares (Wright 89), Hopper (Clarkson 85), Yonsian. Subs not used: Martin, Morland.