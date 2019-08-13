Doncaster Rovers: Work, work and more work - Darren Moore seeks to end lack of ruthlessness in front of goal
Darren Moore says he knows exactly what Doncaster Rovers will be working on in training later this week after their exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Grimsby Town.
Rovers turned in a bright, energetic attacking performance and created 24 chances but failed to turn positive play into goals.
And Moore is determined to ensure his side find their ruthless touch in front of goal.
"There will be working in training, again," Moore said.
"I know what we'll be working on Thursday and Friday.
"We look back on the game and I've no complaints with the players because the endeavour is there, the commitment was there, the chances were created.
"But it is just that final touch in front of goal that we have to find."
Moore made six changes to his side but says there is plenty of disappointment that they have seen their cup campaign ended at the first stage.
He was however pleased with the continued improvement of his side in all areas except in front of goal.
"We're disappointed to be out of the cup because we came to win the game," Moore said.
"When you create 24 chances it suggests you should have won the game but the all important thing is putting the ball in the back of the net which we didn't do.
"Performance - yes. Chances - yes. Taking chances - no.
"The biggest thing in football is creating chances. If you are creating chances and the performances are there, then hopefully the ball will be in the back of the net more so than not.
"In terms of the performance and how the boys went about it, I'm pleased with that.
"In terms of the result? No."
Moore said there the full diagnosis of Alex Baptiste's ankle injury has yet to be made.