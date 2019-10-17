Doncaster Rovers: Work being done to get Moore's men firing
If there is one area where Doncaster Rovers have fallen short this season it is in front of goal.
Prior to last weekend’s convincing defeat at Oxford United, it could justifiably be claimed that on every previous occasion Rovers have dropped points this term it has been due to their own profligacy in front of goal.
Dominant attacking performances against the likes of Portsmouth and Blackpool brought no reward while a failure to kill off Coventry City led to an albeit deserved share of the spoils.
Rovers have scored at least three goals fewer than any other team currently in the top half of League One. Only four clubs have scored fewer goals than Rovers in the division so far this term.
Boss Darren Moore says the squad continue to work on their attacking play and he has backed them to fire.
“It’s not just particularly this week that we’ve been working on it, it’s something we’ve been working on throughout,” he said.
“We’ve been working on getting the right contact on the ball, getting people in the right places and the individual having that confidence to get on the end of them.
“The creating of the chances, we have been doing. And I firmly believe if we still are creating the chances, then we’ll score more.
“I think that won’t stop, that creativity.
“We come up against another strong team on Saturday and we’ll have to be at our best in terms of how we go about the game.
“For us to get something out of the game we’re going to have to be really, really good.”
Rovers welcome on-form Bristol Rovers to the Keepmoat on Saturday. Of the teams in the top half of League One only two sides have conceded fewer goals than Gas so far this season.
And Moore admits his side must show renewed ruthlessness in front of goal against Graham Coughlan’s side.
“They’re solid, they’re efficient, they know each other inside out, they’re in the ascendancy, they play on the front and they’re strong,” Moore said of Bristol Rovers.
“I think we also know what we’re about. It’ll be an eagerly contested game between two teams that have their own style of play and identity, going head to head.
“In any game where you get chances you want to take them. That’s no different on Saturday.”